Accel Wealth Management Sells 900 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $11.18 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

