Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 495,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 313,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

