Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.61-$10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.42 billion-$63.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.77 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.05. 5,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.12. The company has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.03.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 388.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $10,196,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 151.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

