ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.0582 on Top Exchanges

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $154,913.23 and approximately $33,330.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

