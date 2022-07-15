ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.68. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1,568 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,968,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 327,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,044,000 after buying an additional 623,534 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

