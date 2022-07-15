Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) were down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 1,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,514,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.