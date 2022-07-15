ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.74. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 4,624 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $575.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. The company had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,010 shares during the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

