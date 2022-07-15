Addison Advisors LLC Buys 2,460 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.66. 17,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,735. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.