Addison Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

