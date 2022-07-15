Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 162,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

