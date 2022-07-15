Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,994 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.38. 90,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,593. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

