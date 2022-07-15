Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 6,458 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 363.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. 407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

