Addison Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 172.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 ETF

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IVV traded up $5.98 on Friday, reaching $385.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,254. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.21 and its 200 day moving average is $427.55.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

