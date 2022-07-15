Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 278,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.19. 9,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

