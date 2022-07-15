Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $11.56 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,680. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($222.00) to €214.00 ($214.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

