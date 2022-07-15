Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 82.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 131,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

