Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Up 3.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.38. 66,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $326.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

