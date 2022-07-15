Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $120.68. 29,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

