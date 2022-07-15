Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,164 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,052,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 8,150,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,460,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,377,000 after buying an additional 1,976,613 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.64. 122,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,011,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

