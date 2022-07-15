Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 15,581 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $18,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $41.82. 21,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.