Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 23,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,552,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

