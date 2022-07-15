Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 4,063 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.39. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.80.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

