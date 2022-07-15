Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,493. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.