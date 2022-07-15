Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($35.68) to GBX 1,750 ($20.81) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($34.53) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.28) to GBX 2,560 ($30.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,572.60 ($30.60).

Admiral Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down GBX 51.50 ($0.61) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,882 ($22.38). 1,783,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,220.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,602.31. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,852 ($22.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.08).

Insider Activity

Admiral Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($26.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($118,926.90).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

