Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.96 on Friday, hitting $381.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.67. Adobe has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.31.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 79.1% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.8% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

