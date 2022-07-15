AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 21,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 82,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOLO. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

