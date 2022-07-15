Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.55.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$11.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.18 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$11.41 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.70.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$985.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

