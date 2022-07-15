AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AER. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of AER stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 28,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AerCap by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

