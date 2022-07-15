AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.98 million.

Shares of AVAV opened at $76.12 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AeroVironment by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AeroVironment by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

