Aflac Inc. Takes $324.07 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,636,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,072,000. Trupanion accounts for about 69.5% of Aflac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aflac Inc. owned approximately 8.98% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Down 1.0 %

TRUP traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 2.11. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $60,314,760.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $60,314,760.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $1,403,074 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Trupanion Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.