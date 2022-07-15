Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD traded down $7.96 on Thursday, reaching $220.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.05.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.