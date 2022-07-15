Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 925 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.