Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 345 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $216.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

