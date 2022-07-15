Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $278.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.
Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.36.
In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
