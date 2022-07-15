Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 532,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 212,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

