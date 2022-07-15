Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Saratoga Investment worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.28 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $279.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.95%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

