Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $134,000 Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $44.01 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

