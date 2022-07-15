Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

NYSE:UTF opened at $24.75 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

