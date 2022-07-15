Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $463,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

