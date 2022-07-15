Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $151,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,833. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

