Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CRGY opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $5.97. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $598.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

