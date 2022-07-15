Aigang (AIX) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Aigang (AIX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Aigang coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a market capitalization of $112,305.54 and approximately $8,100.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 480% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,070.90 or 1.00008975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network.

Aigang Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

