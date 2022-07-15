AIOZ Network Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $48.48 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,794.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009241 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003324 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
AIOZ Network Coin Profile
AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 609,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.
