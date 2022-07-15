Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.56

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.56 and traded as low as $14.60. Air T shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AIRT shares. TheStreet raised Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
