Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.56

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.56 and traded as low as $14.60. Air T shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIRT shares. TheStreet raised Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.