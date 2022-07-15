Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Trading 4.4% Higher

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 1,877,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,237,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Akanda Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

