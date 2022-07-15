Akumin (TSE:AKU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 26,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Clarus Securities began coverage on Akumin in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33.

About Akumin

Akumin ( TSE:AKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$235.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

