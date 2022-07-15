Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,190 shares of company stock worth $2,129,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

