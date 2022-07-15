Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading Down 0.8%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Featured Stories

