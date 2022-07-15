Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.90.
NASDAQ ALGT opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $215.48.
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.