Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.90.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.