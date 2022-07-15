Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Shares of ALLE opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allegion by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allegion by 3,825.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

